Recycling: Meine Kleidung stammt aus dem Müll

Wir werfen viel weg, viel zu viel. Wie viel zeigt der Selbstversuch von Christina Dean. In ihrer "The 365 Challenge" hat sich die in Hongkong lebende Frau ein ganzes Jahr lang nur mit Teilen angekleidet, die aus dem Hausmüll gefischt wurden. Zwar nicht von ihr persönlich, sondern von der Organisation "Friends of the Earth" aus Hongkong, welche weggeworfene Kleidung recycled, aber immerhin. Mit ihrem Versuch wollte sie zeigen, dass vieles, was in der Tonne landet, gut tragbar ist - und oft auch von besserer Qualität ist als die neuen Waren der großen Modehäuser. Man muss gute Qualität nur erkennen können, vielleicht etwas reparieren und richtig kombinieren ...
Aber sehen Sie selbst:
Tag 296
Day 296, Oct 22. Size matters! If when in doubt, buy bigger rather than smaller because it will give you that extra flexibility to allow you to adjust and tailor. As @priscillaianson shared with us at our #GetRedressed pop-up earlier this month, off the peg clothing will almost never fit you perfectly, tailoring is the key to a long lasting well fitting wardrobe! #shopsmart #tailoring
Tag 275
Day 275, Oct 1. If you need to buy new make sure to look for classic pieces that can stay in your wardrobe for a long time. Today Christina joins the @espritofficial muses campaign and is wearing a denim shirt from their new Recycled Collection, designed by our The EcoChic Design Award 2013 winner Karen Jessen. Buy less buy well! #GetRedressed #shopsmart #ECDA #recycled #denim
Tag 259
Day 259, Sep 16. Christina isn’t washing her regularly-worn jeans for one entire year, in a stance against too much machine washing! She was inspired by @Levis’ CEO, Chip Bergh, who is also forgoing washing for one year in favour of lowering water use (roughly half the water usage happens during jeans production — the other half is generated at home). In Levis’ own words “Dirty is the new Clean!” (research finds that they actually self-clean!) #GetRedressed #consumercare #washless #water
Tag 201
Noch mehr Bilder erwünscht? Hier geht es zum Instagram-Account vom Projekt.
The 365 Challenge - das Video
