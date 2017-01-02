< Zur Mobilversion wechseln >

Recycling: Meine Kleidung stammt aus dem Müll

von

Christina Dean aus Hongkong hat ein ganzes Jahr keine Kleidung gekauft - weder neu, noch Secondhand. Stattdessen hat sie sich ihre Outfits aus dem Hausmüll gefischt.

ModeRed.(Wienerin)

Wir werfen viel weg, viel zu viel. Wie viel zeigt der Selbstversuch von Christina Dean. In ihrer "The 365 Challenge" hat sich die in Hongkong lebende Frau ein ganzes Jahr lang nur mit Teilen angekleidet, die aus dem Hausmüll gefischt wurden. Zwar nicht von ihr persönlich, sondern von der Organisation "Friends of the Earth" aus Hongkong, welche weggeworfene Kleidung recycled, aber immerhin. Mit ihrem Versuch wollte sie zeigen, dass vieles, was in der Tonne landet, gut tragbar ist - und oft auch von besserer Qualität ist als die neuen Waren der großen Modehäuser. Man muss gute Qualität nur erkennen können, vielleicht etwas reparieren und richtig kombinieren ...

Aber sehen Sie selbst:

Tag 296

 

Tag 275

 

Tag 259

 

Tag 201

 

Noch mehr Bilder erwünscht? Hier geht es zum Instagram-Account vom Projekt.

 

The 365 Challenge - das Video 

