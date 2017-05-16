Selbstpflege und Selbst-Fürsorge: zwei Wörter, die wir viel zu oft hinten anstellen. Dabei sind sie fundamental wichtig - vor allem, wenn man mit einer psychischen Krankheit lebt. Dann sind es einfach die ganz kleinen Alltagsaufgaben, ein kleiner Akt des Um-sich-selbst-Kümmerns, was einem die größte Anstrengung abverlangt. Umso wichtiger ist es, zu feiern, wenn man sie getan hat.
Auf sich selbst zu achten, zeigt sich nämlich nicht nur daran, sich ein langes Bad einzulassen, sondern auch daran, es zu schaffen, seine Wohnung aufzuräumen - oder mal wieder Lebensmittel einkaufen zu gehen. Genau diese kleinen Siege illustriert Hannah Daisy mit ihren Comics, und sie spricht damit vielen aus der Seele.
The first #boringselfcare I drew 😁🌈🦋
Die Therapeutin und Illustratorin will damit nämlich die "banalen Erfolge" feiern, die oft viel zu wenig gewürdigt werden. Ihre Zeichnungen sind eine Art Abzeichen für Dinge, die viel mehr Überwindung, Energie und Ausdauer brauchen, als es auf den ersten Blick scheint. Eine Zeichnung thematisiert etwa das Kochen und Essen einer gesunden Mahlzeit, eine andere würdigt das Wechseln der Bettwäsche - auf einem anderen wird gefeiert, dass man es geschafft hat, aus dem Haus zu gehen.
Kleine Erfolge, große Wirkung
Diese Erfolge mögen für manche klein und simpel erscheinen, aber für Menschen, die unter Depressionen, Angststörungen oder Ähnlichem leiden, sind sie riesige Errungenschaften. Und als solche müssen sie auch vor den Vorhang geholt werden.
I just cooked food for at least 3-5 days. CN food & how I manage each week. . . . . . I'll just share how I manage my meals each week with working full time 9-5 and commuting. I make a breakfast to have on the train and I buy a lunch at work. By the time I get home I'm so tired, I can't be bothered to cook from scratch. So what I like to do is make a big veggie chilli on a Sunday (Mexican food is my favourite). Then I can vary what I have with it all week, either chips, rice, a wrap on the side of something like veggie sausages etc. It means that I can just microwave it when I get home or put some rice or chips on. I also usually have an oven pizza once a week too. At weekends I have whatever I fancy, sometimes a takeaway curry, sometimes I'll make something other times I'll have something from the freezer. I find that planning ahead for the week helps and decreases the amount of labour I have to do when I'm tired. I do also snack, there's always cakes and biscuits at work. I know that I'm privileged enough to have some freezer & fridge space to do it and to be able to afford to buy (discounted NHS) food at work. Also obviously, if you get stuck in patterns of eating the same food, then maybe this approach isn't for you. . #boringselfcare
Dass das sogar einen politischen Hintergrund hat, wird in Zeiten von Trump & Co. immer präsenter. Die Autonomie über den eigenen Körper zu gewinnen, während andere darüber bestimmen, sei ein radikaler Akt, schreibt Priscilla Frank in der HuffPost. Und dabei geht es der Illustratorin nicht um Shopping oder teure Beauty-Behandlungen, die sich viele nicht leisten können. Deshalb betitelte Hannah Daisy ihre Zeichnungen ironisch als "langweilige Selbstpflege", da sie oft als solche gesehen - und somit nicht wahrgenommen - werden.
Washed and dyed my hair today 🌈 #boringselfcare
🍌🥖🍩🧀🍑🍒🍋🍾 What things to you find difficult to do? #boringselfcare
The worst.... #boringselfcare
Ahhhhh 😬😬😬😬😬 #boringselfcare
So important, especially if you live in a house share.... #boringselfcare
