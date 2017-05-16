Per E-Mail versenden

Selbstpflege und Selbst-Fürsorge: zwei Wörter, die wir viel zu oft hinten anstellen. Dabei sind sie fundamental wichtig - vor allem, wenn man mit einer psychischen Krankheit lebt. Dann sind es einfach die ganz kleinen Alltagsaufgaben, ein kleiner Akt des Um-sich-selbst-Kümmerns, was einem die größte Anstrengung abverlangt. Umso wichtiger ist es, zu feiern, wenn man sie getan hat.

Auf sich selbst zu achten, zeigt sich nämlich nicht nur daran, sich ein langes Bad einzulassen, sondern auch daran, es zu schaffen, seine Wohnung aufzuräumen - oder mal wieder Lebensmittel einkaufen zu gehen. Genau diese kleinen Siege illustriert Hannah Daisy mit ihren Comics, und sie spricht damit vielen aus der Seele.

Die Therapeutin und Illustratorin will damit nämlich die "banalen Erfolge" feiern, die oft viel zu wenig gewürdigt werden. Ihre Zeichnungen sind eine Art Abzeichen für Dinge, die viel mehr Überwindung, Energie und Ausdauer brauchen, als es auf den ersten Blick scheint. Eine Zeichnung thematisiert etwa das Kochen und Essen einer gesunden Mahlzeit, eine andere würdigt das Wechseln der Bettwäsche - auf einem anderen wird gefeiert, dass man es geschafft hat, aus dem Haus zu gehen.

Kleine Erfolge, große Wirkung

Diese Erfolge mögen für manche klein und simpel erscheinen, aber für Menschen, die unter Depressionen, Angststörungen oder Ähnlichem leiden, sind sie riesige Errungenschaften. Und als solche müssen sie auch vor den Vorhang geholt werden.

Dass das sogar einen politischen Hintergrund hat, wird in Zeiten von Trump & Co. immer präsenter. Die Autonomie über den eigenen Körper zu gewinnen, während andere darüber bestimmen, sei ein radikaler Akt, schreibt Priscilla Frank in der HuffPost. Und dabei geht es der Illustratorin nicht um Shopping oder teure Beauty-Behandlungen, die sich viele nicht leisten können. Deshalb betitelte Hannah Daisy ihre Zeichnungen ironisch als "langweilige Selbstpflege", da sie oft als solche gesehen - und somit nicht wahrgenommen - werden.

