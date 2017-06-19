< Zur Mobilversion wechseln >

Rührend: Dieser Künstler zeichnete seine Freundin fünf Jahre lang fast jeden Tag

von

Wie schön und witzig der Beziehungsalltag sein kann, beweist Pete Duffield mit den Zeichnungen seiner Freundin.

BeziehungRed.(Wienerin)

Pete Duffield ist Künstler. Und er ist der Freund von Kellie Gage, schon fünf Jahre lang. Die beiden haben eine zweijährige Tochter namens Poppy - und sie lieben sich offenbar sehr. 

Das beweist Pete jeden Tag aufs Neue - und zwar indem er den Alltag mit seiner kleinen Familie zu Papier bringt. Die rührenden Zeichnungen stellt er anschließend auf seine Instagram-Seite - und begeistert damit Tausende. Denn viele Paare können sich in den witzigen und liebevollen Situationen wiedererkennen. 

 

 

Mit seinen Comics hat Pete bereits über 64.000 Follower auf seine Seite geholt. 

 

 

Kommentare

