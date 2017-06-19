Rührend: Dieser Künstler zeichnete seine Freundin fünf Jahre lang fast jeden Tag

Pete Duffield ist Künstler. Und er ist der Freund von Kellie Gage, schon fünf Jahre lang. Die beiden haben eine zweijährige Tochter namens Poppy - und sie lieben sich offenbar sehr.
Das beweist Pete jeden Tag aufs Neue - und zwar indem er den Alltag mit seiner kleinen Familie zu Papier bringt. Die rührenden Zeichnungen stellt er anschließend auf seine Instagram-Seite - und begeistert damit Tausende. Denn viele Paare können sich in den witzigen und liebevollen Situationen wiedererkennen.
We spent an idyllic sunny afternoon in the forest on Saturday. It was absolutely perfect. ---- Our post is trending right now on boredpanda.com - please share it if you can :)) . . . . . #art #sketch #relationship #couple #comics #funny #drawing #love #illustrator #illustration #cute #book #boyfriend #doodle #moleskin #dad #daddy #silly #romance #cartoon #daily #draw #creative #family #relatable #forest #summer #comicart #picnic
Kellie and I are both hypochondriacs - we've constantly got a list of minor ailments that we like to moan to each other about, like some kind of weird competition . . . . . #art #sketch #relationship #couple #comics #funny #drawing #love #illustrator #illustration #cute #book #boyfriend #girlfriend #doodle #moleskin #wife #silly #romance #cartoon #daily #draw #creative #family #relatable #lol #ill #comicart #sick
Spooning Technique no. 83 - The Accidental Knees . . . . #art #sketch #relationship #couple #comics #funny #drawing #love #illustrator #illustration #cute #book #boyfriend #girlfriend #doodle #moleskin #wife #silly #romance #cartoon #daily #draw #creative #family #relatable #lol #spoon #comicart #bed
Kellie does the most amazing job raising Poppy. She dedicates every waking moment to making Poppy happy and I couldn't be more proud of her. We love you Mummy ❤️ . . . . #art #sketch #relationship #couple #comics #funny #drawing #love #illustrator #illustration #cute #book #boyfriend #girlfriend #doodle #moleskin #wife #silly @x_kelliemarie_x #romance #cartoon #daily #draw #creative #family #relatable #parents #comicart #mom #mum
This has definitely never happened . . . #art #sketch #relationship #couple #comics #funny #drawing #love #illustrator #illustration #cute #book #boyfriend #girlfriend #doodle #moleskin #wife #silly #romance #cartoon #daily #artists #creative #family #relatable #comicart #phoneaddict #addicted #iphone
If Kellie is in a bad mood or having a rubbish day, my default plan of action is to offer her a nice cup of tea ---- 9000 followers! You guys are the best 🙏🏻 To celebrate we've picked not one but THREE winners of a signed print. The winners are @lindsarian @evangelineford and @bubbagiraffe - DM me your choice of print and address details :) . . . . #art #sketch #relationship #couple #comics #funny #drawing #love #illustrator #illustration #cute #book #boyfriend #girlfriend #doodle #moleskin #wife #silly #romance #cartoon #daily #draw #creative #family #relatable #lol #relax #comicart #tea
When Kellie is having a hard time I try my best to help her through it, because I know she'll do the same for me. Take care of each other, guys x . . . #art #sketch #relationship #couple #comics #funny #drawing #love #illustrator #illustration #cute #book #boyfriend #girlfriend #doodle #moleskin #wife #silly #romance #instaart #daily #draw #creative #arts #family #support #care #creativity
Mit seinen Comics hat Pete bereits über 64.000 Follower auf seine Seite geholt.
