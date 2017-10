❗️EXCLUSIVE❗️ We got our hands on a copy of the script for the third Sex and the City film, which will be shelved indefinitely because Kim Cattrall reportedly will not sign on to the project. Lucky for you guys, we have highlighted the juiciest bits below, broken down by character: _______________________________________________________🍸CARRIE🍸After facing extensive online criticism for problematic statements made in her latest book, Carrie goes on a spiritual quest to find her wokeness. She then chronicles her experience of public humiliation and personal growth in an unflinchingly honest New Yorker essay, which revives her career and lands her a guest spot on Oprah’s podcast. 🎀CHARLOTTE🎀 After her UES Mommy blog goes viral, Charlotte starts her own lifestyle brand “York & Blatt” for the modern Jewish mom with WASP tendencies. She also throws a memorable baby shower for Stanford and Anthony, who are expecting their first child via a surrogate ⚡️MIRANDA⚡️After Brady comes out to her as gay, Miranda is forced to address what she has known all along: that she has never been attracted to Steve, or to any man for that matter. With the support of her friends, she ends her marriage and embarks upon a new life as an out lesbian. Tig Notaro plays her love interest Helen, who she meets at a pilates class 👠SAMANTHA👠 After accepting an invitation to an exclusive illuminati sex party in Washington DC, Samantha unexpectedly lands herself a new job in the White House as Trump’s latest press secretary. However, when sordid details of her personal life emerge in a Daily Mail article, she has a breakdown at the podium, screaming “I have sex!” and throwing condoms at the White House press corps, landing her a seven figure book deal. #Fanfic #Satire #SATC3

