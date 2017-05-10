Das ist Mastitis: Diese Frau zeigt, dass Stillen auch zum Problem werden kann

Am 1. Mai hat Remi Peers ein Foto von sich aus dem Spital ins Internet gestellt. Dazu schrieb sie eine starke Botschaft über ihre Probleme, die sie aufgrund des Stillens hat.

Peers hat einen 1-jährigen Sohn namens Rudy. Und auch wenn sie jetzt eine einfache "Still-Beziehung" zueinander haben, war das nicht immer so. Das Foto, das sie auf Instagram gepostet hat, wurde vor 10 Monaten aufgenommen, als sie zwei Nächte im Krankenhaus verbringen musste. Der Grund: eine Brustentzündung, die zu einer Blutvergiftung führte.

"Mein Nippel spaltete sich in zwei Teile"

Die junge Mutter beschreibt in dem Text ihr langes Leiden, das sie aufgrund des Stillens hatte. Das fing damit an, dass sie fast eine Woche darauf warten musste, bis ihre Milch kam. "Mein Nippel spaltete sich wortwörtlich in zwei Teile", schreibt sie. Dann schreibt sie darüber, dass sie anfangs Angst hatte, in der Öffentlichkeit zu stillen - "Ich habe mich geschämt, so als würde ich anderen damit ein ungutes Gefühl geben - das führte zu Verstopfungen und Blutandrang."

Als Rudy 2 Monate alt war, entwickelte Peers schließlich eine Mastitis, eine Entzündung des Brustdrüsen- bzw. Milchdrüsengewebes. Als sie dann ins Spital ging, wurde ihr eine Blutvergiftung diagnostiziert. Die besserte sich zum Glück aber nach 24 Stunden und die Mastitis ging nach neun Tagen Antibiotika-Einnahme auch weg.

"Während meines Spitalaufenthalts habe ich dauernd nach einer Pumpe gefragt, denn wenn ich die Brust nicht entleere, würde meine Mastitis schlimmer werden. Und das tat sie auch. Die Antwort der Krankenschwester war, dass sie Probleme damit hatten, eine Pumpe zu finden, weil nicht so viele stillende Mütter zu ihnen ins Spital kommen."

Die junge Mutter sieht darin das größere Problem, dass stillende Mütter auf wenig Verständnis und Wissen stoßen.

"Es gibt viel mehr zu dieser ganzen Sache zu sagen, aber was ich auf jeden Fall betonen will: das Fehlen von Unterstützung und Bildung rund ums Stillen ist schrecklich. [...] Und damit meine ich generelle Aufklärung über die Basics des Stillens - und auch über die Probleme, die entstehen können."

Wenig Wissen über die Probleme beim Stillen

Sie fügt hinzu: "Frauen bringen das Kind nicht alleine zur Welt, aber irgendwie wird von ihnen erwartet, das mit dem Stillen ganz alleine hinzukriegen, und ihre Erfahrungen nicht mit anderen zu teilen. Und das ist der Grund, warum so viele Still-Beziehungen enden, bevor sie überhaupt richtig angefangen haben."

Ihre Schlussfolgerung: "Stillen ist harte Arbeit. Und das ist, was ich gerne vorher gewusst hätte, aber ich habe es nicht. Ich hätte es gewusst, wenn wir nicht in einer Gesellschaft leben würden, die Brüste objektifiziert. Wenn junge Mütter wüssten, wie schwierig es am Anfang sein kann. [...] Wir nehmen einfach an, dass es sich genauso natürlich anfühlt wie zu atmen."

Sie will mit ihren Worten anderen Müttern Mut machen. "Ich will anderen Frauen zeigen, dass sie nicht alleine sind und dass es absolut normal ist, Stillen als schwierige Sache zu empfinden. Und dass Frauen trotz aller Schwierigkeiten eine erfolgreiche Stillzeit hinter sich bringen können.

Video: Für Brustkrebs spenden