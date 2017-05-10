Das ist Mastitis: Diese Frau zeigt, dass Stillen auch zum Problem werden kann

Am 1. Mai hat Remi Peers ein Foto von sich aus dem Spital ins Internet gestellt. Dazu schrieb sie eine starke Botschaft über ihre Probleme, die sie aufgrund des Stillens hat.
This is mastitis. After hitting the 1 year breastfeeding mark last Sunday I felt compelled to share my story. Breastfeeding did NOT come easy for me. My milk came in after 5 days. I wasn't aware that it could take that long, I didn't even necessarily know what "milk coming in" meant. (Nobody ever taught me.) I was the only mother breastfeeding on my ward. One women did try to breastfeed, but switched to formula after 12 hours because she "had no milk" (nobody taught her either.) While the other babies slept with full bellies, my son screamed and cried attached to my breast through the night. (What was cluster feeding? Nobody told me) When I got home, problems started to arise-my nipple literally cracked in half. I have never felt such pain, I dreaded every feed, but persisted with tears in my eyes until I was healed. (Nobody taught me that breastfeeding could be painful, nobody taught me what a good latch looked like) When feeding my son out in public I would either go to the bathroom or pump at home and feed him with a bottle. Because I felt embarrassed and as though I would make others uncomfortable. This resulted in clogged ducts and engorgement. (I feed freely in public now, and have done for a long time. Fuck this backwards society!) Then came mastitis. I remember waking up at 3am shivering, putting on my dressing gown and extra blankets and trying to feed my son. The pain. It was excruciating. I was shaking and sweating but freezing to my bones. At 5 am I woke up my boyfriend and told him I thought I needed to go to the hospital. We got my stepdad, a doctor, he took my temperature and said it was slightly high, but to take a paracetamol and try and sleep. 7am comes, I've had no sleep, and now I'm vomiting, he takes my temp again. 40 c. I had developed sepsis overnight. This was because I was not able to recognise the more subtle signs of mastitis (as I had seen no redness that day) I was rushed to resus, given morphine, anti sickness and the strongest antibiotics they could give, and separated from my baby for two nights. I was Heartbroken. Continued in comments...
Peers hat einen 1-jährigen Sohn namens Rudy. Und auch wenn sie jetzt eine einfache "Still-Beziehung" zueinander haben, war das nicht immer so. Das Foto, das sie auf Instagram gepostet hat, wurde vor 10 Monaten aufgenommen, als sie zwei Nächte im Krankenhaus verbringen musste. Der Grund: eine Brustentzündung, die zu einer Blutvergiftung führte.
"Mein Nippel spaltete sich in zwei Teile"
Die junge Mutter beschreibt in dem Text ihr langes Leiden, das sie aufgrund des Stillens hatte. Das fing damit an, dass sie fast eine Woche darauf warten musste, bis ihre Milch kam. "Mein Nippel spaltete sich wortwörtlich in zwei Teile", schreibt sie. Dann schreibt sie darüber, dass sie anfangs Angst hatte, in der Öffentlichkeit zu stillen - "Ich habe mich geschämt, so als würde ich anderen damit ein ungutes Gefühl geben - das führte zu Verstopfungen und Blutandrang."
Als Rudy 2 Monate alt war, entwickelte Peers schließlich eine Mastitis, eine Entzündung des Brustdrüsen- bzw. Milchdrüsengewebes. Als sie dann ins Spital ging, wurde ihr eine Blutvergiftung diagnostiziert. Die besserte sich zum Glück aber nach 24 Stunden und die Mastitis ging nach neun Tagen Antibiotika-Einnahme auch weg.
"Während meines Spitalaufenthalts habe ich dauernd nach einer Pumpe gefragt, denn wenn ich die Brust nicht entleere, würde meine Mastitis schlimmer werden. Und das tat sie auch. Die Antwort der Krankenschwester war, dass sie Probleme damit hatten, eine Pumpe zu finden, weil nicht so viele stillende Mütter zu ihnen ins Spital kommen."
Die junge Mutter sieht darin das größere Problem, dass stillende Mütter auf wenig Verständnis und Wissen stoßen.
Let's talk about public breastfeeding. (And that includes posting pictures on social media.) Every day on instagram I will see a comment on a breastfeeding mums picture such as "you're just using that baby to attention seek" or "urinating is natural too, but you don't see people doing that in public" This is exactly why we need #normalizebreastfeeding You know there is a real problem when breasts have become so sexualised that women are shamed for using them for their actual purpose. Motherhood should not be censored. Nursing mothers should not be segregated. Women should not feel like they have to put their lives on hold until they've finished breastfeeding. People should not expect them to cover their baby's heads with cloths or hide in bathrooms while the rest of their family eats together. Let's get a discussion going on the subject. Even if you disagree with public breastfeeding. This is a topic that gets such a fire burning inside me. I just don't understand how society has gotten to the point where it's ok to see breasts on billboards yet it makes people uncomfortable when they are used to feed a baby. Ultimately it's all to do with not being able to accept women's duality. As both sexual and nurturing. And that needs to change. Let me know what you think! Even though I have strong opinions, I'm always willing to listen to view points that differ from my own! :) . . . . . #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #breastfeedwithoutfear #breastfeedingmom #breastfeedinginpublic #publicbreastfeeding #fedisbest #breastisbest #informedisbest #nursinginpublic #extendedbreastfeeding #takebackpostpartum #stopcensoringmotherhood #feministasfuck #feminism #devinefeminine #freethenipple #goddess #sacredfeminine #bodypositive #motherhoodrising #motherhoodunplugged #liquidgold
"Es gibt viel mehr zu dieser ganzen Sache zu sagen, aber was ich auf jeden Fall betonen will: das Fehlen von Unterstützung und Bildung rund ums Stillen ist schrecklich. [...] Und damit meine ich generelle Aufklärung über die Basics des Stillens - und auch über die Probleme, die entstehen können."
Wenig Wissen über die Probleme beim Stillen
Sie fügt hinzu: "Frauen bringen das Kind nicht alleine zur Welt, aber irgendwie wird von ihnen erwartet, das mit dem Stillen ganz alleine hinzukriegen, und ihre Erfahrungen nicht mit anderen zu teilen. Und das ist der Grund, warum so viele Still-Beziehungen enden, bevor sie überhaupt richtig angefangen haben."
Ihre Schlussfolgerung: "Stillen ist harte Arbeit. Und das ist, was ich gerne vorher gewusst hätte, aber ich habe es nicht. Ich hätte es gewusst, wenn wir nicht in einer Gesellschaft leben würden, die Brüste objektifiziert. Wenn junge Mütter wüssten, wie schwierig es am Anfang sein kann. [...] Wir nehmen einfach an, dass es sich genauso natürlich anfühlt wie zu atmen."
Morning milkies on his birthday 🎉 #1today #firstbirthday . . . . . . . . . . . #breastfeeding #extendedbreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #publicbreastfeeding #feedingwithlove #liquidgold #motherhoodrising #motherhoodunplugged #takebackpostpartum #stopcensoringmotherhood #attachmentparenting #cosleeping #grateful #happy #momlife #momsofinstagram
Sie will mit ihren Worten anderen Müttern Mut machen. "Ich will anderen Frauen zeigen, dass sie nicht alleine sind und dass es absolut normal ist, Stillen als schwierige Sache zu empfinden. Und dass Frauen trotz aller Schwierigkeiten eine erfolgreiche Stillzeit hinter sich bringen können.
