Jede von uns hat hin und wieder irgendwo einen Pickel im Gesicht. Dass unreine Haut auch psychische Folgen nach sich zieht, müssen vor allem Betroffene von schwerer Akne miterleben.
Auch die 22-jährige Rachel Crawley leidet seit ihrer Pubertät unter schwerer Akne. Heute nimmt sie an Schönheitswettwerben teil und hat auf Instagram ein ermutigendes Posting über ihren Kampf gegen die Akne geschrieben.
Akne ist eine der häufigsten Hautkrankheiten
Für Betroffene ist es oft sehr schwer, mit den ästhetischen Veränderungen, die die Akne mit sich bringt, umzugehen. Jahrelang hat auch Rachel Crawley damit gekämpft. Mit 18 wurde sie erstmals gefragt, ob sie bei einem Schönheitswettbewerb mitmachen will - wegen ihrer Haut sagte sie die Teilnahme ab.
Von Pho bis Ramen: 8 einfache Asia-Suppen Rezepte, die jeder zuhause nachmachen kannAlle 8 Bilder anzeigen »
Vier Jahre später hat die junge Frau, die als Assistentin in der Verwaltung arbeitet, einen anderen Zugang zu ihrer Haut. Sie dokumentiert ihre Pflegeroutine auf Instagram und postete auch ein beeindruckendes Vorher-Nachher-Foto.
Vegane Ernährung - ohne Zucker - besiegte die Akne
Sie will zeigen, dass Akne nichts ist, wofür sich Betroffene schämen müssen. Deshalb postet sie verschiedene Fotos selbstbewusst auch ohne Make-Up.
🌟My progress since starting this page🌟 no Medication ✖️ High fat vegan plant based diet (nothing processed) Real whole foods, natural minimal skin care routine ✔️ People are happy to take strong medication that can lead to bad side effects in are bodies but aren't willing to change there diet which is safe and better for our health. Remember that everyone has there struggles in life. Most of us choose not share them. Most people with acne don't share it because there ashamed but why should we it's only a stage in our life it won't last forever and it certainly doesn't make us any less of a person. Clear skin or acne you are the same person. I get asked how can I be confident when my skin looks like this? The reason I decided to accept myself for how I looked is because for years I suffered with acne and for years I let my mental health take over, ruin relationships, stop me going out ect all because I was insecure and worried about other people's opinions. Because let's be honest acne isn't nice to look at. I knew I couldn't carry on being this hard on myself to the point I would cry and have a lot of built up stress causing headaches. I thought about the days when I used to have no worries when I was younger and here's what I came up with- I wasn't living life trying to impress anyone I wore no makeup so never felt less beautiful I didn't spend my time trying to make myself look perfect I didn't sit at home comparing myself to others on Instagram It's the world we live in today that makes us think like this. I don't want young girls feeling the same way I did. I don't want them to think they have to look a certain way to be accepted or beautiful. They need more role models embracing there real natural selfs because that is real life. I know how hard it can be but please please practice self love and believe in yourself this alone will make you feel better 💛🌸✨ ------------------------------------------------
In letzter Zeit habe sich ihre Haut dramatisch verbessert, schreibt die 22-Jährige. Und das nur wegen einer kleinen Ernährungsumstellung. Sie hat schon mit diversen Methoden herumexperimentiert - und herausgefunden, dass Zucker und Kohlenhydrate die Hauptschuldigen für ihre Hautunreinheiten sind.
I just wanted to share with you all a little study that I found out!! It's not proven but you know it made me feel better 😅 So apparently acne sufferers skin cells take slower to age = less wrinkles and younger looking skin! Obviously this may not be true but you never know. Something good always comes out of something bad 👵🏻✨👵🏻✨👵🏻✨👵🏻✨👵🏻✨👵🏻✨👵🏻✨ ------------------------------------------------------ #acne #acnescars #acneproblems #acnetreatment #antiaging #aging #selfie #vegan #blogger #plantbased #healthy #wellness #mind #beauty #style #fashion #natural #nomakeup #soul #love #selflove #progress #transformation #positive #compassion #crueltyfree #happiness #journey #life #inspiration
"Ich habe nur drei Tage lang damit aufgehört, diese Lebensmittel zu mir zu nehmen und stattdessen gesunde Fette zu essen. Und seitdem hatte ich keine schlimmen Ausbrüche mehr", schreibt sie. "Keine Medikamente. Nur eine vegane High Fat-Ernährung, ohne verarbeitete Nahrung. Vollwertkost und eine minimale Hautpflegeroutine."
✨7 WEEKS PROGRESS PICTURE ✨The picture on the left was when my skin was at its worst. My acne was cystic, red, sore and I had bumps underneath my skin. I felt like I wanted to give up at this point. I then decided to give my diet one last change before I would have seen a dermatologist. I took pictures of my skin so I could see the results as to whether what I was doing was working or not and I started seeing the difference day by day. I wanted to share with you the realism of what people go through. Unfortunately acne isn't seen as normal and is thought as 'ugly' but it's something so many of us experience. It's nothing to be ashamed of. What is to be ashamed of is the perception of what we are supposed to look like. The picture on the right is my skin today! My scars are being treated with natural skincare products that I have found work my skin and I do want to avoid having any treatments to get rid of them. They need time to heal and I'm okay with that. Whatever journey your on to clear you skin don't give up on yourself. There is always light 🌟🌞 ----------------------------------------------------- #acne #acnetreatment #loveyourself #selflove #healing #acnescars #recovery #vegan #nontoxic #love #wellness #happy #happiness #inspiration #enlightenment #journey #growth #natural #beauty #transformation #acceptance #spiritual #mindfulness #plantbased #positivity #soul #yoga #youarebeautiful #youarenotalone #youareenough
Mit ihrer Umstellung auf vegane Ernährung hat sich Crawleys Haut massiv verbessert. Sie ist jetzt sogar Finalistin im Miss Preston 2017-Schönheitswettbewerb.
"Akne ist nichts, wofür wir uns schämen sollten"
Die junge Frau schreibt: "Leider wird Akne als etwas Ekliges angesehen, aber es ist etwas, das viele von uns erleben. Es ist nichts, wofür wir uns schämen sollten. Schämen sollten wir uns viel eher für die Vorstellung davon, wie wir auszusehen haben." Für alle, denen es ähnlich geht, hat sie zum Schluss ermutigende Worte: "Meine Narben brauchen Zeit, um zu heilen. Und das ist okay für mich. Welche Reise ihr auch immer gerade durchmacht, um eure Haut reiner zu machen - gebt euch nicht selbst auf."
Kommentare