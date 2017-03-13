"Lasst uns ehrlich zu einander sein...". Dreifache Mutter und Marathon-Läuferin Dorothy Beal hat eine sehr wichtige Botschaft an alle, die sich in ihrem Körper nicht wohlfühlen.
Auslöser für ihr ehrliches Posting war ein Lauffoto, dass die Sportlerin mit Cellulite-Dellen zeigt (trotz regelmäßigem Training). Sie fühlte sich nach der Veröffentlichung ihrer Laufbilder in ihrem Körper unwohl und verfasste darauf hin eine bekräftigend Botschaft an alle Frauen und Läuferinnen. Ihr mutiger Zuspruch fand innerhalb weniger Stunden große Anteilnahme in der Netzgemeinde und wurde tausendfach geteilt.
Let's get REAL with each other again... 💚 I'm reposting this here because I think we all can agree that we are worth more than a photo captured at a race. Far too many of us let a single photo steal joy - the thing is - it's a single photo and we need to take back any power that photo steals 💚 #Repost @womensrunningmagazine ・・・ @mileposts here 💚 Let's get real with each other for a second shall we!? How many of you have let a race photo steal joy from you?? Both of these race photos were taken on the same day at the same race. In one I looked happy and strong and in the other I was left questioning if there was a part of my body that didn't have cellulite. This race at some points sucked for me - I got sick - threw up before crossing the finish line and had possibly my slowest 13.1 time ever - but post race the sucky feelings faded and I remember the day being fun - drinking wine with friends after, joking how wine cures all. If you had asked me after if I had a good time I would have said YES!! I still felt that way in the days following the race UNTIL I saw the photo on the left and then insecurity set in and I thought about how that day was not fun. But that's silly, because it was fun...A race photo is ONE SINGLE moment in time and I let one of them steal joy from me. Most times we don't look great while we run, but that's not why we run anyways, we run to FEEL like I look in the photo on the right - HAPPY. Don't let a photo steal joy - you are worth so much more than one split second - moment in time. #irunthisbody @ihavearunnersbody #whstrong
Wir laufen nicht, um gut auszusehen!
"Wir sind dünn, wir sind dick, wir sind klein, wir sind groß, wir sind schwarz, wir sind weiß, wir sind jede Farbe dazwischen. Manche von uns haben Bäuchlein, andere Cellulite. Aber wir sind ALLE Läuferinnen", schrieb die Läuferin.
Mit ihrem Statement stellt sie vor allen Kritikern klar, dass nicht nur hagere und dünne Frauen Sportlerinnen sein können. Denn beim Laufen sollte es nicht darauf ankommen, wie man aussieht. Was bei Männern oft als selbstverständlich angenommen wird, müssten sich Frauen oft erkämpfen:
"Die meiste Zeit sehen wir nicht gerade super aus, wenn wir laufen. Aber das ist ja nicht der Grund, warum wir es tun. Wir laufen, weil wir uns fühlen. So wie ich am rechten Foto - GLÜCKLICH."
Ich habe einen sportlichen Körper!
Unter dem Hashtag #IHaveARunnersBody (dt. "ich habe einen LäuferInnen-Körper") ruft die Läuferin nun weitere Frauen dazu auf, zu zeigen, dass sportliche Frauenkörper mehr sind, als das perfekte Modelideal - und das man sich dafür niemals schämen muss.
PS: Dass auch Models "normal" sind und Cellulite haben, beweist dieses Foto.
#ihavearunnersbody regram from @fencingfinn ・・・ #tbt Two pictures that might look like I hate running. The left, Race for the Penguins 5k in Mystic, CT in October 2012 and the right Torchlight 5k in Minneapolis last July. What you can't see is how much I DO enjoy running, the community I'm apart of, and that I PR'd in the right pic in 90+° weather! These ugly race photos don't take away any minute of running that I've enjoyed over the last 5+ years. I look at them and laugh at how I look like I'm dancing in place. And how congested I must've been in the first photo! 🤣 #ihavearunnersbody #imnotaprettyrunner #uglyracephotos
