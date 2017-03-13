Marathon-Läuferin setzt Zeichen: Schaut her, ich habe auch Cellulite!

"Lasst uns ehrlich zu einander sein...". Dreifache Mutter und Marathon-Läuferin Dorothy Beal hat eine sehr wichtige Botschaft an alle, die sich in ihrem Körper nicht wohlfühlen.

Auslöser für ihr ehrliches Posting war ein Lauffoto, dass die Sportlerin mit Cellulite-Dellen zeigt (trotz regelmäßigem Training). Sie fühlte sich nach der Veröffentlichung ihrer Laufbilder in ihrem Körper unwohl und verfasste darauf hin eine bekräftigend Botschaft an alle Frauen und Läuferinnen. Ihr mutiger Zuspruch fand innerhalb weniger Stunden große Anteilnahme in der Netzgemeinde und wurde tausendfach geteilt.

Wir laufen nicht, um gut auszusehen!

"Wir sind dünn, wir sind dick, wir sind klein, wir sind groß, wir sind schwarz, wir sind weiß, wir sind jede Farbe dazwischen. Manche von uns haben Bäuchlein, andere Cellulite. Aber wir sind ALLE Läuferinnen", schrieb die Läuferin.

Mit ihrem Statement stellt sie vor allen Kritikern klar, dass nicht nur hagere und dünne Frauen Sportlerinnen sein können. Denn beim Laufen sollte es nicht darauf ankommen, wie man aussieht. Was bei Männern oft als selbstverständlich angenommen wird, müssten sich Frauen oft erkämpfen:

"Die meiste Zeit sehen wir nicht gerade super aus, wenn wir laufen. Aber das ist ja nicht der Grund, warum wir es tun. Wir laufen, weil wir uns fühlen. So wie ich am rechten Foto - GLÜCKLICH."

Ich habe einen sportlichen Körper!

Unter dem Hashtag #IHaveARunnersBody (dt. "ich habe einen LäuferInnen-Körper") ruft die Läuferin nun weitere Frauen dazu auf, zu zeigen, dass sportliche Frauenkörper mehr sind, als das perfekte Modelideal - und das man sich dafür niemals schämen muss.

PS: Dass auch Models "normal" sind und Cellulite haben, beweist dieses Foto.

