No More Cutting: So individuell und schön sind unsere Vaginen wirklich

Nach dem jüngsten UNICEF-Bericht sind mindestens 200 Millionen Mädchen und Frauen in über 30 Ländern auf drei Kontinenten von Genitalverstümmelungen betroffen. Diese lebensgefährliche Praxis passiert gegen ihren Willen und ist leider nach wie vor ein Tabuthema.
Thank you to all of you who have recently sent in pictures! A few of you have been sending in more than one of yourself which is also very welcome and we will make them all! I still have about 25 more images to post from the round before but I will let you know as soon as we start on the new batch! I have to build things in groups for it means taking a week off work to get it done, therefore I thank you all so much for your patience and if you are interested you probably have about a month to submit to be in the next round! I am very excited to keep growing the collection and expand our exhibition in June to educate more people on FGM and also the human body in all it's labia glory! Big love to you all and have wonderful weekends!
Doch immer mehr junge Frauen legen sich auch freiwillig unters Messer, um sich ihre Schamlippen "verschönern" zu lassen. In Wirklichkeit sind es aber nur 0,4 Prozent aller Frauen, die von der "Norm" abweichen und mit Schmerzen, abnormen Deformationen oder stark vergrößerten Schamlippen zu kämpfen haben. (Mehr zum Thema: Der Schönheitskult hat offiziell unsere Vagina erreicht.)
Love your labia no matter what size or shape they come in and know that everyone is completely different!! You might be thinking there is a version of "normality" because of other images you have seen more frequently but the truth is labias on average can range from 0,7cm -5cm in length. Leading to so many natural beautiful variations, you are perfect just the way you are!
Mandy Smith, Leiterin der Papersmith Studios in Amsterdam und Künstlerin, setzt nun ein starkes Zeichen gegen diese beiden Phänomene. Sie fertigt deshalb Vaginen aus Papier. Die Vorlagen dazu liefern ihr reale Frauen. Die Einnahmen des Projekts "No More Cutting" gehen an Frauenrechtsorganisation Equality Now.
Since launching this project we have received a number of messages from younger women, a lot being under 18, saying they have been teased or laughed at because of their labia. Some young women have even been considering labiaplasties since when they first started to develop, which shows a desperate need to improve sexual education in the Western world. We have so many different types of labia artwork coming to show just how amazing and different the body can look. Excitingly, this week we are to have our first exhibition where we start the journey of bringing all the artwork to you! Let's spread more awareness and improve body confidentiality. Love No More Cutting
Das Projekt möchte generell zur Sexualerziehung beitragen - denn leider wissen viele Menschen noch immer nicht, wie vielfältig und einzigartig Vaginen wirklich sind. "Wir müssen Menschen dazu ermutigen, stolz auf die Diversität ihrer Vaginen zu sein", steht auf der Homepage.
Today Plannederland is launching a short animation using a couple of our paper vulvas to illustrate the threat of Female Genital Mutilation. We hope that this project helps to raise more awareness and funds for the fight against this devastating practice. We are always looking to partner with new people who are interested in No More Cutting as communication tool and hope that this project can contribute to something positive in the world! We wouldn't have been able to get this far without the great submissions and support from you all so far so thank you!
