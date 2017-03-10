No More Cutting: So individuell und schön sind unsere Vaginen wirklich

No More Cutting

Nach dem jüngsten UNICEF-Bericht sind mindestens 200 Millionen Mädchen und Frauen in über 30 Ländern auf drei Kontinenten von Genitalverstümmelungen betroffen. Diese lebensgefährliche Praxis passiert gegen ihren Willen und ist leider nach wie vor ein Tabuthema.

Doch immer mehr junge Frauen legen sich auch freiwillig unters Messer, um sich ihre Schamlippen "verschönern" zu lassen. In Wirklichkeit sind es aber nur 0,4 Prozent aller Frauen, die von der "Norm" abweichen und mit Schmerzen, abnormen Deformationen oder stark vergrößerten Schamlippen zu kämpfen haben. (Mehr zum Thema: Der Schönheitskult hat offiziell unsere Vagina erreicht.)

Mandy Smith, Leiterin der Papersmith Studios in Amsterdam und Künstlerin, setzt nun ein starkes Zeichen gegen diese beiden Phänomene. Sie fertigt deshalb Vaginen aus Papier. Die Vorlagen dazu liefern ihr reale Frauen. Die Einnahmen des Projekts "No More Cutting" gehen an Frauenrechtsorganisation Equality Now.

Das Projekt möchte generell zur Sexualerziehung beitragen - denn leider wissen viele Menschen noch immer nicht, wie vielfältig und einzigartig Vaginen wirklich sind. "Wir müssen Menschen dazu ermutigen, stolz auf die Diversität ihrer Vaginen zu sein", steht auf der Homepage.