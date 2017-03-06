< Zur Mobilversion wechseln >

Illustrationen: Jede Frau wird diese lustigen Comics über den weiblichen Alltag nachvollziehen können

von

Die Zeichnungen dieser 25-jährigen Belgierin treffen den Nagel auf den Kopf.

Instagram/Planet Prudence

LebenRed. (Wienerin)

"Planet Prudence" ist eine 25-jährige Illustratorin aus Belgien, deren Bilder kleinen Alltagshürden und Gefühle von typischen jungen Frauen festhalten. Mit ihren Bildern werden sich sicher viele identifizieren können, denn sie sind lustig und einfach dem Leben nachempfunden!

Mehr zum Thema

 

Alle Credits sind von Planet Produnces Instagram:

Instagram

 

1) Wie man sich nicht zurückhalten kann, einen Pickel auszudrücken

 

 

2) Über unterschiedliche Geruchsansprüche

 

 

3) Darüber, dass man ein Wochenende nie zu ambitioniert angehen sollte

 

 

4) Montag!

 

 

5) Das Geheimnis von Mädchen, die einfach alles essen können

 

 

6) Die magische Verwandlung von rotem Lippenstift

 

7) Valentinstag:

 

8) Friseur

 

 

9) Fruchtbar, aber traurig

 

 

10) Leben vs. Werbung

 

 

Zurück zur Blogübersicht »

Kommentare

Als Gast kommentieren

...oder einloggen um als registrierter Benutzer zu kommentieren (Vorteile dieser Variante)

*... Pflichtfelder

Sicherheitscode
(Was bringt das?)*



Schwer lesbar?
Neuen Code generieren

Verbleibende Zeichen

Mehr aus dem Channel Leben

Die politisch korrektesten Reiseziele 2017 / Bild: Shutterstock.com

Urlaub

Die politisch korrektesten Reiseziele 2017

Die NPO Ethical Traveler veröffentlich jährlich eine Liste mit Destinationen, die durch besondersn durch ökologisches und soziales Engagement auffallen.

Bild: Wienerin

Ausbildung

Ich war auf Österreichs gendergerechtester Schule

Wie stellen wir uns eigentlich die ideale Schule vor? Unsere Redakteurin Teresa hat eine Idee, denn sie schwärmt bis heute von ihren Ausbildungsjahren.

Urin

Neue Studie zeigt, wie viel Urin tatsächlich in öffentlichen Pools ist

Tipp: Zu viel. Und das kann gesundheitliche Risiken haben.