Illustrationen: Jede Frau wird diese lustigen Comics über den weiblichen Alltag nachvollziehen können

"Planet Prudence" ist eine 25-jährige Illustratorin aus Belgien, deren Bilder kleinen Alltagshürden und Gefühle von typischen jungen Frauen festhalten. Mit ihren Bildern werden sich sicher viele identifizieren können, denn sie sind lustig und einfach dem Leben nachempfunden!
Alle Credits sind von Planet Produnces Instagram:
1) Wie man sich nicht zurückhalten kann, einen Pickel auszudrücken
Getting rid of a zit like a pro 💁🏼. Tag someone who can relate to this 👇🏼✨.
2) Über unterschiedliche Geruchsansprüche
That'll do 😐😂.
3) Darüber, dass man ein Wochenende nie zu ambitioniert angehen sollte
This is my idea of a perfect weekend so I'm glad to spend it this way 😂. What are your plans for the weekend? I hope you're spending it just the way you want ✨! Much love💜🌸!
4) Montag!
I was thinking on doing this all day, but didn't do it 😂. Who else? 🙋🏼
5) Das Geheimnis von Mädchen, die einfach alles essen können
💜🍟🌮🍔🌭🍕💜
6) Die magische Verwandlung von rotem Lippenstift
I always feel like Emma Stone in the movie Gangster Squad 😂💁🏼.
7) Valentinstag:
Another one of the designs for my Valentine's Day cards (coming very soon)! This one's for all the single ladies/wineaholics out there 💁🏼🍷
8) Friseur
9) Fruchtbar, aber traurig
Sunday = funday 😂. How was your weekend? 💁🏼😙
10) Leben vs. Werbung
I'm so elegant 💁🏼😂.
