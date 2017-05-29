Die Dänen sind 2016 wiederholt zu den glücklichsten Menschen weltweit gewählt worden. Hinter dem Glück soll eine ganz einfache Lebensphilosophie stehen, die weltweit Anklang findet: Hygge.
Aber was hat das alles mit unserer Haarfarbe zu tun? Das US-amerikanische Magazin "Refinery29" will die Lösung gefunden haben: Wärme steht nämlich auch auf unserem Kopf dieses Jahr ganz hoch im Kurs.
Das heißt so viel wie: warmes Kupfer, sattes Braun, weiches Blond, und cremiges Orange sowie natürliche Rottöne werden dieses Jahr in Frisörsalons am meisten gefragt sein.
💛#Beach #Queen #Balayage 💛
Weg mit dem eisigen Blond und futuristischen Looks, hin zur Natürlichkeit - so lautet das Motto im Jahr 2017.
Christina came in looking for a change. Her inspiration was one of the newest trends "Aubrown"
🌅Good morning, my hair world! 💇
Wir finden die neuen Trendfarben jedenfalls spitze.
