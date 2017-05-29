Per E-Mail versenden

Die Dänen sind 2016 wiederholt zu den glücklichsten Menschen weltweit gewählt worden. Hinter dem Glück soll eine ganz einfache Lebensphilosophie stehen, die weltweit Anklang findet: Hygge.

Aber was hat das alles mit unserer Haarfarbe zu tun? Das US-amerikanische Magazin "Refinery29" will die Lösung gefunden haben: Wärme steht nämlich auch auf unserem Kopf dieses Jahr ganz hoch im Kurs.

Serious sass. Serious side-part. 😎 | Cut & style by @see_miles Color by @seanmetcalfehair | #mechesalon #WCW Ein Beitrag geteilt von MèCHE Salon LA (@mechesalonla) am 24. Mai 2017 um 22:41 Uhr

Das heißt so viel wie: warmes Kupfer, sattes Braun, weiches Blond, und cremiges Orange sowie natürliche Rottöne werden dieses Jahr in Frisörsalons am meisten gefragt sein.

Weg mit dem eisigen Blond und futuristischen Looks, hin zur Natürlichkeit - so lautet das Motto im Jahr 2017.

Bronzed 🏆Copper #mermaidshag 🐬 #timandtabcolab #901girl Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tabitha Dueñas (@hairbytabitha) am 21. Okt 2016 um 19:58 Uhr

Wir finden die neuen Trendfarben jedenfalls spitze.