Hygge-Trend: Das ist der größte Haarfarben-Trend im Jahr 2017

von

Dieses Jahr setzen wir auch bei unseren Haaren auf das dänische Konzept des Glücks: Hygge.

HaareRed.(Wienerin)

Die Dänen sind 2016 wiederholt zu den glücklichsten Menschen weltweit gewählt worden. Hinter dem Glück soll eine ganz einfache Lebensphilosophie stehen, die weltweit Anklang findet: Hygge.

Aber was hat das alles mit unserer Haarfarbe zu tun? Das US-amerikanische Magazin "Refinery29" will die Lösung gefunden haben: Wärme steht nämlich auch auf unserem Kopf dieses Jahr ganz hoch im Kurs.

Serious sass. Serious side-part. 😎 | Cut & style by @see_miles Color by @seanmetcalfehair | #mechesalon #WCW

Ein Beitrag geteilt von MèCHE Salon LA (@mechesalonla) am

Das heißt so viel wie: warmes Kupfer, sattes Braun, weiches Blond, und cremiges Orange sowie natürliche Rottöne werden dieses Jahr in Frisörsalons am meisten gefragt sein. 

 

Weg mit dem eisigen Blond und futuristischen Looks, hin zur Natürlichkeit - so lautet das Motto im Jahr 2017.

 

Bronzed 🏆Copper #mermaidshag 🐬 #timandtabcolab #901girl

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tabitha Dueñas (@hairbytabitha) am

Wir finden die neuen Trendfarben jedenfalls spitze.  

 

